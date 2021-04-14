Stop sale of live wild mammals in food markets, WHO urges

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation yesterday called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the emergence of new diseases.

The WHO said that while traditional markets play a central role in providing food and livelihoods for large populations, banning the sale of live wild mammals could protect the health of market workers and shoppers alike.

It said some of the earliest known Covid-19 cases had a link to a wholesale traditional food market in Wuhan in China, with many of the initial patients stall owners, market employees or regular visitors to the market.

The interim guidance, drawn up with the World Organisation for Animal Health and the United Nations Environment Programme, calls on countries to suspend the sale of captured live wild mammals in food markets as an emergency measure.

"Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Wild mammals... pose a risk for the emergence of new diseases," the guidance said, adding that traditional markets, where live animals are held and killed, pose a particular risk for pathogen transmission.

It also urged governments to close sections of food markets selling live wild mammals unless there are adequate risk assessments in place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE