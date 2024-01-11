Steps by France, Germany to train imams locally stir uncertainty

LONDON – Germany and France – home to some of Europe’s most significant Islamic communities – have announced measures restricting the influence of foreign governments over the education and religious practices of their Muslim citizens.
The German Interior Ministry said on Jan 2 that from now on, 100 imams will be trained in Germany every year and will gradually replace the imams currently sent from Turkey to lead prayers and provide broader religious guidance to German Muslims. Most of the 900 mosques in Germany administered by Turkey have Turkish imams.
In Paris, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin sent a letter to foreign governments reminding them that, following a decision by President Emmanuel Macron, France will, with immediate effect, no longer accept imams selected by any foreign government for potential service among the French Muslim community. There are now some 300 imams sent by countries such as Algeria, Turkey and Morocco.
In both Germany and France, the moves are prompted by fears that foreign-trained imams are either unfamiliar with the civic values expected from European residents or have proved unwilling to respect and promote such values.
But the measures have generated confusion and uncertainty among some Muslim communities, and there are doubts about their efficacy.
The German and French Muslims have different historical roots and political experiences.
Germany’s estimated 5.6 million Muslims come primarily from Turkey and are the sons or daughters of migrant labourers, first attracted by work opportunities during the 1960s.
By contrast, France’s 3.5 million-strong Muslim community primarily hails from the former French colonies and territories of Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia; most were French citizens at birth, and the vast majority have French as their mother tongue.
But what both the German and French Muslim communities share is a tradition of importing their religious teachers from outside their countries of residence.
Under bilateral agreements concluded with Algeria, Morocco and Turkey in the 1990s, France has granted residence permits to imams from these countries; around 300 foreign imams currently legally preach and teach in France, although many are technically employees of their nation of origin.
In Germany, the foreign link is even more explicit. The Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (or Ditib, as it is known by its Turkish-language acronym) was founded 40 years ago by Turkey as an arm of the state. Ditib is the single largest Muslim organisation in Germany, funding around 900 mosques in the country.
Defenders of these arrangements have argued that it is not up to European governments to dictate religious arrangements and that regulations are in place to ensure that the foreign imams comply with local laws.
Over the past two decades, the German and French governments adopted measures barring the handful of imams found to have preached violence or racial hatred.
But some members of Germany and France’s Muslim communities argue that the constant flow of foreign imams, who do not speak local languages and may have never lived in Europe, hinders integration and perpetuates religious and ethnic divisions.
Mr Eren Guvercin, a noted German journalist of Turkish descent, claims that Ditib acts as an obstacle to the “de-ghettoisation” of Islam in his country by preventing the development of a “German Islam” more attuned to European circumstances.
Ditib’s insistence on the use of the Turkish language in its German mosques is also seen as a significant obstacle to integration. So is the promotion of the Arabic language in mosques in France.
The current Gaza war has heightened anxieties in Germany and France.
Politicians in both countries accept that it is only to be expected that their Muslim communities should be more upset than non-Muslims about the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza. Still, the widespread protests against Israeli actions in Gaza, although often shared by other communities in Germany, have rekindled fears about differences in values between European Muslims and the rest of the population.
According to a 2022 survey conducted by the Expert Council on Integration and Migration, an independent scholarly body providing advice to the German authorities, more than half of German Turks either strongly or somewhat agree with the statement that Jews have too much influence in the world, a traditional anti-Semitic stereotype.
Only 24 per cent of Germans without a migrant background held a similar opinion, a discrepancy which is often explained by alleged foreign influences on Europe’s Muslims. And the fear is that such divergent views are only increasing now as the Gaza war rages.
Ditib in Germany appears to be aware of its duty to fight anti-Semitism. So, while imams preaching in mosques in Turkey have been very explicit in their anti-Israel sermons over the past three months, echoing the claims of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who compared Israeli actions to those of Nazi Germany, the imams funded by Turkey in Germany have delivered milder sermons calling for Allah’s mercy on all those engaged in fighting, often without mentioning Israel.
Nonetheless, leaders in France and Germany are now determined to curtail the arrival of foreign imams.
Mr Macron’s decision to “gradually put an end to the system of seconded imams” – as he put it – came into force at the beginning of this year, and the German government is following suit.
“We need preachers who speak our language, know our country and stand up for our values,” said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, when she announced the end of the arrangements for accepting imams from Turkey.
Ditib is now seeking registration in Germany as a corporation, a status similar to that accorded to German churches and one that would give Ditib the power to collect taxes from Muslim believers. This should allow Ditib to start training imams locally.
The first cohort of German-trained imams has already graduated in September 2023, from the Islamic College in the north-western German city of Osnabruck. “The fact that this is happening in Germany, that we can have imams who are ‘Made in Germany’, is great,” graduate Ender Cetin told local media at that time.
However, the numbers currently trained in Germany remain very small.
Neither the French nor the German authorities appear to have extensive training arrangements in place, and nobody seems to know whether government officials will be involved in deciding the education curriculum for training courses.
Nor is it evident that there are enough local recruits for the new imam positions.
And because Islam does not have a set hierarchy of religious officials, the German and French authorities find it challenging to identify individuals who have the authority to represent their Muslim communities.
Still, European politicians have already criticised the measures as insufficient to curb the influence of foreign actors.
“Our goal is that religious communities in Germany are no longer controlled and financed from abroad and that Muslims in Germany can live freely and according to their style, but uninfluenced by extremists and foreign governments,” said Mr Christoph de Vries, a leading member of the country’s centre-right Christian Democratic opposition party.