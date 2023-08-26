Stampede at Madagascar’s national stadium kills 12, injures around 80

ANTANANARIVO - A stampede of sports fans trying to enter Madagascar’s national stadium for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games has killed 12 and injured around 80, the prime minister said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the stampede, but at least 15 people were killed in a similar incident at the Mahamasina stadium in 2019.

Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said 11 of the injured were in a critical condition.

The Indian Ocean Island Games were created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1977, and include athletes from Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros, Madagascar, Mayotte, Reunion and the Maldives. REUTERS