St Vincent opposition New Democratic Party claims election win

KINGSTOWN - Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' opposition New Democratic Party declared victory in Thursday's election, its leader Godwin Friday said on social media, though official results had not yet been released by early Friday.

An NDP win would end the ruling Unity Labour Party's 24 years in power in the Caribbean country.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated Friday in a post on X, saying Jamaica valued its friendship with Saint Vincent and praising the country's "peaceful and democratic process".

Taiwan's ambassador also congratulated the NDP. Saint Vincent is one of Taipei's last remaining formal diplomatic allies, and the NDP has previously proposed severing relations with Taiwan in favor of closer ties with China.

Their election manifesto, however, did not mention ending ties with Taipei.

An opposition win would mark a major defeat for Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, one of the world's longest-serving democratically elected leaders, who has governed since 2001 and was seeking an unprecedented sixth consecutive five-year term. REUTERS