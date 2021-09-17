ST Podcast: Terror threat seeds planted in South-east Asia before 9/11 attacks in US

ST Podcast 9/11, 20 years on special (Pt 2): Terror threat seeds planted in South-east Asia before 9/11 attacks in US

50:25 mins

Synopsis: 2021 marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

ST's mobile editor Jeremy Au Yong catches up with three newsroom colleagues to bring out the behind-the-scenes revelations of their actual post 9/11 scoops.

ST Indonesia correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja, has been covering terrorism in Indonesia for decades and has even spoken to some of the leaders of the Al-Qaeda-linked outfit Jemaah Islamiyah.

ST's regional correspondent Leslie Lopez was the man who broke the story about Singapore’s most famous escaped terror suspect. In 2009, Leslie got the scoop that Mas Selamat Kastari had been recaptured.

Mr Melvinderpal Singh, a former deputy editor of The New Paper, was in Afghanistan the week before the US invasion on Oct 7, 2001 - termed Operation Enduring Freedom.

They recall:

1. How 9/11 changed the focus of their careers (1:27)

2. How Wahyudi spoke to Abu Tholut, once Indonesia's most wanted Muslim militant who was a senior member of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terror network in South-east Asia (8:00)

3. Melvin on why seeds of the terror threat were already planted in South-east Asia way before 9/11 in 2001 (18:45)

4. Leslie on his 2002 Wall Street Journal story of Malaysian police arresting suspected members of outlawed Kumpulan Mujahideen Malaysia, an allegedly Al-Qaeda-linked Islamic extremist group, including the wife of a man accused of helping two Sept. 11 hijackers (22:31)

5. How Malaysia was a central transit point for many terrorists back then (25:44)

6. How the JI Bali bombers actually took World War 2 explosives from the sea bottom to prepare for the October 2002 attacks in Kuta, Bali (35:06)

7. Leslie on how he arranged the highly exclusive Mas Selamat recapture scoop that involved senior ST editors getting confirmation from reluctant authorities (36:20)

Listen to Pt 1: 'Enter at your own risk' – Journalists recall post-9/11 assignment in Afghanistan

Produced by: Jeremy Au Yong, Ernest Luis, Bhagyashree Garekar & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani & Hadyu Rahim

Follow ST podcasts and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!