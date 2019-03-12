ST Podcast: Climate of change - School strike for the climate

Why It Matters: Climate of change - School strike for the climate

Synopsis: On March 15, students from all over the world will be skipping classes for the day, as they go on a school strike for climate action.

With climate change threatening their future, they ask how adults can truly say that the world is their oyster.

The youth-led climate movement was started by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, who went on the first school strike in August 2018. Since then, the movement has only grown. School strikes for the climate are now being planned in more than 80 nations.

The Straits Times' environment correspondent Audrey Tan (pictured above right) speaks with two young Americans who are doing their part for planet Earth.

High school student Kate Anchondo, 17 (left), shares her motivations for organising the March 15 school strike in San Diego, while Citizens Climate Lobby representative Sara Wanous, 23 (centre), highlights the importance of young people through anecdotes.

