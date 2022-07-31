ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

The SPH Rewards Loyalty Programme Allows SPH Direct Subscribers To Access A Range Of Special Deals And Privileges at shop.sph.com.sg!

Relive All Your Favourite Tunes with The Simon & Garfunkel Story

There is nothing like experiencing a live performance and being moved by the tunes of one of the world’s most prolific duos. If that sounds like something up your alley - good news, Singapore, because for two nights only, The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be at Sands Theatre.

The show, which has had a sold-out worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, follows the amazing journey of the legendary duo - from their humble beginnings to the iconic “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981. This feel-good concert features a full live band performing all your favourite Simon and Garfunkel hits, state-of-the-art video projection and lighting, together with original film footage. Adam Dickinson as Paul Simon and Cameron Potts as Art Garfunkel come together in perfect harmony and will definitely have you clapping, singing and humming along throughout the entire show.

This show was sold out the last time it was staged in Singapore, so you do not want to miss this opportunity to relive the nostalgia of Simon and Garfunkel. The show will run on Aug 5 and 6 at 8pm at Sands Theatre.

SPH subscribers can enjoy A Reserve tickets (excluding boxes) at $90 (usual price: $135) excluding the booking fee when you purchase your tickets here: https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/simongarfunkel. Promotion is valid until Aug 6, so grab your tickets today!

Relaxing in Nostalgic Charm

Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong, an upscale boutique hotel, is set to captivate your senses with its nostalgic charm from the moment you step in.

The 131-room hotel in Katong is a reflection of the local culture and history of its surrounding neighborhood. For starters, the hotel is an integration of a modern multi-storey building with a 1928 heritage building of architectural significance – the former Joo Chiat Police Station.

Hotel Indigo is outfitted with design elements inspired by the rich and vibrant culture of the Peranakans. A feature wall comprising a collage of intricate Peranakan ceramic patterns and colourful pop-art renditions of water jars greets you as you check in, giving a foretaste of a promising stay ahead.

Rest and recharge from the everyday hustle in a beautiful Peranakan-inspired room, a marriage of rustic charm with a modern twist of a spa-inspired bathroom, complete with aroma-therapeutic toiletries.

Guests can keep up with their fitness routine at the 24-hour Fitness Centre with Technogym equipment. A dip in the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool, while soaking in a spectacular view of the cultural enclave of Katong, is a must during your stay.

After a two years hiatus, Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong is now ready to welcome guests on Aug 10.

In celebration of its new chapter, Hotel Indigo is offering an exclusive promotion to SPH subscribers. Make a booking between July 31 to Nov 30 and quote "SPH Rewards" to enjoy an additional 10% off the hotel’s Best Flexible Rates on any room category and a complimentary two-course meal at Baba Chews Bar & Eatery for two persons (worth S$60++). This offer is only valid for stays between Aug 10 to Nov 30. Terms and conditions apply.

For reservations or enquiries, please email resvn.sinki@ihg.com or call 6723-7001. Address: 86 East Coast Road, Singapore 428788