DPM Heng to speak at ST forum on global changes

SINGAPORE - The annual Straits Times Global Outlook Forum will discuss on Monday (Jan 11) how last year's developments will affect the year ahead.

These include the Covid-19 pandemic, a newly elected president of the United States and changing power relations in the region.

The pandemic, in particular, has changed how we live, introducing concepts such as social distancing and increasing the use of technology at work.

The world is also set to feel the ripples from a change of administration in its largest economy, raising the question of how trade tensions between the US and China will play out in the new year.

The conference, titled Asia And Asean: The Way Forward?, is organised by The Straits Times in partnership with presenting sponsor OCBC Premier Banking.

The keynote speaker will be Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Mr Heng will be taking questions from audience members in a 45-minute live segment moderated by Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of ST.

A panel discussion moderated by ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh, who is based in Washington, follows the question-and-answer segment.

Participants include OCBC treasury research and strategy head Selena Ling, who is also a member of the OCBC Wealth Panel; ST associate editor Ravi Velloor, ST China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei and Caixin Media deputy managing editor Huang Shan.

Caixin Media runs China business and financial news outlets Caixin.com, CaixinGlobal.com and Caixin Weekly, among other publications.

Dr Shi Yinhong, director of the Academic Committee of the School of International Studies and US Research Center of Renmin University of China, will deliver the concluding address.

Dr Shi, who is also adviser to China's State Council, will talk about China's regional foreign relations this year.



The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum 2021 will be held online on Jan 11. PHOTO: ST FILE

