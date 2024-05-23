ST Explains: Why the climate ruling by the world’s top court dealing with oceans is a game-changer

SINGAPORE - A landmark opinion issued by the world’s top court dealing with oceans said on May 21 that greenhouse gases emitted by human activity were pollutants and nations had a responsibility to cut emissions that were damaging the marine environment and heating up the planet.

The opinion by the Hamburg-based International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (Itlos), though not binding, makes clear nations have a legal responsibility to take all necessary measures to reduce, control and prevent marine pollution caused by human-made greenhouse gas emissions.

Here’s a look at the key aspects of the opinion and why it is important.

What is the case about?

In December 2022, nine Caribbean and Pacific island nations sought the opinion of the Tribunal on two questions relating to the specific obligations of states that are party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) – a key treaty establishing rules governing all uses of the oceans and their resources. Nearly 170 nations, including Singapore, are party to the treaty.

Itlos is an independent judicial body established by the convention.

The tribunal was asked what were the obligations of parties to Unclos with regards to preventing, reducing and controlling pollution of the marine environment and damage linked to global warming and greenhouse gas emissions. And, secondly, states’ obligations to protect and preserve the marine environment in relation to climate change impacts, including ocean warming, sea level rise and ocean acidification.

The nine nations, including Tuvalu, Palau and the Bahamas, brought the case because small island states are suffering some of the worst impacts of climate change, such as worsening storms, rising sea levels, coastal erosion and damage to fisheries. For decades, small island states have been stepping up their diplomatic and legal efforts to hold big polluters to account for the impacts of their greenhouse gas emissions. But they’ve struggled to make headway.

What did the tribunal say?

The tribunal’s 21 judges were unanimous in their advisory opinion that man-made greenhouse gas emissions constituted pollution under the Unclos treaty. This is the first time such a determination has been made by an international judicial body. The treaty mentions pollution but does not specifically refer to greenhouse gases.

The court said states have a legal obligation to monitor and reduce the emissions that contribute to climate change. It also spelled out specific requirements for environmental impact assessments for any planned activity that may cause substantial pollution to the marine environment.

This would apply to land-based activities that in the past might not have taken into account the atmospheric impacts of these activities on the marine environment, said Dr Nilufer Oral, director of the Centre for International Law at the National University of Singapore.

The court also said states’ targets for cutting greenhouse emissions must be based on the best available science and international rules and standards, thus setting the bar higher than the 2015 Paris Agreement, said Dr Oral.

She said the tribunal has for the first time also made adaptation to the adverse effects of greenhouse gas emissions part of the obligation to protect and preserve the marine environment.