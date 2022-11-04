ST Explains: A field guide to climate jargon

CAIRO - Representatives from the world’s nations meet in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov 6-18 to flesh out the rules of a new global climate pact.

Decades of climate talks have spawned a host of acronyms and jargon. Here is a guide:

Glasgow Pact

Reached at the 2021 UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the Glasgow Pact marked the first time a UN climate agreement mentioned the goal of reducing fossil fuel use.

The pact marked a breakthrough in efforts to resolve rules guiding the international trade of carbon markets to offset emissions.

With time running out for steep emissions cuts, the pact also urges nations to come up with more ambitious climate plans.

Paris Agreement

Successor to the Kyoto Protocol, the international climate treaty that expired in 2020.

Agreed in December 2015, the Paris Agreement aims to limit the rise in the average global surface temperature.

To do this, countries that signed the accord set national pledges to reduce humanity’s effect on the climate that are meant to become more ambitious over time.

Greenhouse gases

The carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, diesel, gasoline or petrol, kerosene and natural gas is the main “greenhouse gas” responsible for warming the Earth’s atmosphere.

But there are others such as methane, which is produced by cows and waste dumps, that are much more potent than CO2 but much shorter-lived in the atmosphere.