Spotify down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Music streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Dec 15, according to Downdetector.com.

Spotify’s shares were down 2.4 per cent in morning trading.

Users on social media platforms Reddit and X flagged login problems with Spotify, difficulty accessing its homepage, and playback issues with song queues.

In a post on X, Spotify said: “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!”

In another post about 50 minutes later, Spotify said the issue had been resolved. “All clear! Thanks for your patience,” it said.

There were more than 31,200 reports of issues with the platform in the US as at 9.33am Eastern time (9.33pm Singapore time), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The outage reports in Singapore began at 9.58pm, reaching a peak of 836 reports at 10.28pm. This then fell to 33 reports at 11.13pm.

Outages were reported in Canada as well, with nearly 4,000 reports at 9.34am ET; the UK had more than 10,300 app issues as at 9.33am ET.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown because these reports are user-submitted. REUTERS