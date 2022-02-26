S'pore Red Cross to give $135,000 for Ukraine humanitarian crisis

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will be giving support to the communities affected by the conflict in Ukraine, it said yesterday.

It will contribute US$100,000 (S$135,000) in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, working through the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

It also launched a public fund-raising appeal yesterday. It will be open until May 31.

The support will go towards the provision of relief supplies such as hygiene kits, family kits and household kits for those displaced by the conflict, the organisation said.

It said: "An estimated three million people in the country rely on humanitarian aid and 850,000 are displaced.

"Around 30 per cent of the people in need are elderly. The number of internally displaced persons in need of humanitarian aid is expected to increase massively as the conflict continues to intensify."

SRC also said it has also activated its "restoring family links" service, which can help Singapore residents locate immediate family members who may have been affected and who they might have difficulty contacting.

Those who need assistance contacting family members can reach SRC at rfl@redcross.sg The public can donate money via PayNow, fund transfer or cheque. These donations to overseas efforts are not tax-deductible. Visit the Red Cross Singapore website for details.

Sue-Ann Tan