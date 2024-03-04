SpaceX set to launch new crew to International Space Station

FLORIDA - Three American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are due to blast off on March 3 from Florida for a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

After an attempt was called off on the night of March 2 due to strong winds, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is due to lift the travellers into orbit at 10.53pm on March 3 (11.53am Singapore time, March 4) from the Kennedy Space Centre.

If forced to abort before launch again, SpaceX will have another opportunity on March 4.

Endeavour, the capsule carrying the three men and one woman to orbit, has already been launched four times by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The company has been providing astronaut launch services for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) since 2020 under the United States space agency’s Commercial Crew Programme, with rival contractor Boeing yet to finish its certification.

Mr Matthew Dominick, leader of the Crew-8 mission, is making his first spaceflight, as is fellow American Jeanette Epps. It will also be the first time for Russian Alexander Grebenkin.

Physician Michael Barratt is making his third visit to the ISS. His first two were aboard space shuttles which were discontinued in 2011.

Space remains a rare area of cooperation between the US and Russia since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The US in February imposed fresh sanctions on 500 Russian targets, seeking also to exact a cost for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison.

Seven people are currently aboard the ISS. After an overlap of a few days, four members of the current ISS crew – an American, a Dane and one person each from Japan and Russia – will return to Earth in their own capsule.

The refreshed crew will carry out experiments including using stem cells to create organoids – artificially grown masses of cells resembling organs – to study degenerative diseases, taking advantage of the microgravity environment to enable three-dimensional cell growth not possible on Earth.

Mr Joel Montalbano, ISS programme manager at Nasa, told reporters last week that the US was keeping a close eye on a small leak on the Russian side of the research platform, the latest of several recent issues on the Russian side.

A hatch is currently closed to isolate the leak from the rest of the ISS.