Soyuz spacecraft with American, Russian and Belarusian docks with ISS

The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 23, 2024. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 23, 2024. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 23, 2024. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 11:43 PM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 11:25 PM

MOSCOW - A Russian spacecraft carrying a Russian, a Belarusian and an American successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, live TV images showed.

The Soyuz spacecraft was launched on Saturday, two days later than planned. The original launch was aborted seconds before takeoff on Thursday because of a problem with a chemical power source.

The spacecraft was carrying Russian Oleg Novitsky, Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya and American Tracy Dyson.

Novitsky and Vasilevskaya will return to Earth on April 6 with Loral O'Hara, a U.S. astronaut currently aboard the orbital station. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top