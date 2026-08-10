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South Sudanese whistleblower released after nearly two months in detention, family says

NAIROBI, Aug 10 - A South Sudanese whistleblower who was abducted in Kenya in June and taken to South Sudan has been released after nearly two months in detention, his family said on Monday.

Athorbey Al-Gaddhaffy-Dit returned to Kenya's capital Nairobi on Saturday and is receiving medical treatment after his health deteriorated in detention in the South Sudanese capital Juba, the family said in a statement.

Gaddhaffy-Dit, who also holds Kenyan citizenship, was seized by armed, masked men after leaving a casino on the outskirts of Nairobi in early June, according to a report filed to police by his wife at the time that cited witness accounts.

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi said in June that Gaddhaffy-Dit had told him in April that he shared information about allegations of high-level corruption in South Sudan.

South Sudan’s government spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South Sudan's government has regularly dismissed accusations of systematic human rights abuses and widespread corruption.

Kenyan and South Sudanese officials said in June they were not aware of Al-Gaddhaffy-Dit's disappearance. REUTERS