Straitstimes.com header logo

South Sudan says 14 killed in plane crash near Juba

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

NAIROBI, April 27 - A plane crashed southwest of South Sudan's capital Juba on Monday, killing all 14 people on board, the country's civil aviation authority said.

• The aircraft, a Cessna 208 Caravan operated by CityLink Aviation, lost communication while flying from Yei to Juba International Airport, the aviation authority said in a statement.

• It said the plane took off at 0915 local time and lost contact at 0943. There were 13 passengers and a pilot onboard, including two Kenyan nationals and 12 South Sudanese nationals.

• Preliminary reports suggested the aircraft may have crashed in bad weather, particularly low visibility, the statement said. REUTERS

See more on

South Sudan

Aviation/Aerospace sector

Sudan

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.