South Sudan says 14 killed in plane crash near Juba

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NAIROBI, April 27 - A plane crashed southwest of South Sudan's capital Juba on Monday, killing all 14 people on board, the country's civil aviation authority said.

• The aircraft, a Cessna 208 Caravan operated by CityLink Aviation, lost communication while flying from Yei to Juba International Airport, the aviation authority said in a statement.

• It said the plane took off at 0915 local time and lost contact at 0943. There were 13 passengers and a pilot onboard, including two Kenyan nationals and 12 South Sudanese nationals.

• Preliminary reports suggested the aircraft may have crashed in bad weather, particularly low visibility, the statement said. REUTERS