Straitstimes.com header logo

South Sudan replaces election commission chief ahead of December vote

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NAIROBI, Sept 16 - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has replaced the head of the election commission, only about three months before the first national election since independence in 2011.

• The president, in an announcement read out by the state-owned broadcaster on Tuesday, said commission Secretary General Gabriel Bol Deng will replace Abednego Akok Kacuol. He gave no reason for the change.

• South Sudan has been at peace since a 2018 agreement ended a five-year conflict during which thousands of people were killed. Still, inter-communal violence is frequent.

• Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for December 22.

• Last week, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said safeguards and conditions for peaceful and credible elections were missing.

• "South Sudanese do have a right to vote; that right must be protected by ensuring they can participate freely, compete fairly, and resolve any electoral disputes through credible adjudication," one of the UN commissioners, Barney Afako, said in a statement last Thursday. REUTERS

See more on

South Sudan

Sudan

Elections

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.