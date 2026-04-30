South Sudan president fires foreign, trade ministers in latest government changes

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FILE PHOTO: South Sudan President Salva Kiir prepares to welcome Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Samir Bol/ File Photo

NAIROBI, April 30 - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fired his foreign and trade ministers and senior security officials, a decree on Wednesday said, the latest in a series of government changes.

• The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation announced late on Wednesday that Kiir had relieved Semeya Kumba of his post as foreign minister, and had sacked Atong Kuol Manyang as trade minister.

• No explanation was given for the firings, in which Kiir also removed Mawien Mawien Ariik as director general of the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service, appointing Akec Tong Aleu as his successor.

• Analysts say Kiir regularly makes changes to ranks in the military and government to maintain control as he contends with armed conflict and speculation about his eventual succession. REUTERS