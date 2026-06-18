South Korean President Lee posts selfie with Trump, reveals golf invitation

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President Lee Jae Myung shared a selfie with US President Donald Trump and a photo of the pen, saying the two leaders discussed South Korea-US relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

PARIS - President Lee Jae Myung said on June 18 that US President Donald Trump proposed playing golf together and gave him his signing pen during their meetings at the Group of Seven summit in France.

Posting on X while returning from his trip to Europe, Lee shared a selfie with Trump and a photo of the pen, saying the two leaders discussed South Korea-US relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“I had a deep conversation with President Trump for 90 minutes about peace on the Korean Peninsula and South Korea-US relations,” Lee wrote.

Lee said Trump also raised the idea of playing golf together.

“During yesterday’s dinner, while talking about golf, he said he would play golf with my wife and me, and my wife even sealed the promise with a pinky promise,” Lee wrote.

“Then, after today’s luncheon, he again said we should definitely play golf together. I thought it was just a passing remark, but it seems I should prepare.”

Lee added: “I thank President Trump for his special consideration. The South Korea-US relationship is strong and enduring.” THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK