South-east Asia fights back after becoming dumping ground for rich world's plastic waste

America's rubbish comes home to roost

For the quintessential consumer nation, an all-consuming problem is the rubbish that results. It's been cheaper to ship the stuff out of sight, but now as countries ban such imports, it's having to look at solutions at home.

The shipment of waste to Asia from the United States has been making economic sense for years because of some fundamental realities - ready supply, ready cargo space, and other economic factors make it cheaper to ship it to Asia than recycle it in the US.

Waste is the by-product of consumption; the better a consumer-based economy does, the more waste it generates because consumers have more money to buy more stuff - and more gets thrown away.

READ MORE HERE

Import curbs on plastic waste a doubled-edged sword for Indonesia

Even as the problem of toxic waste rears its head, recycling businesses fear a crackdown on imports will hurt their profits.

Indonesia is facing a growing dilemma over plastic waste. It is the world's second largest plastic waste polluter after China, and a growing importer from wealthier countries.

Local recycling of foreign and domestic plastic waste is a lucrative and fast-growing business, but the Indonesian authorities have pledged to step up the fight against plastic waste imports following a surge in shipments, matching a trend in other South-east Asian nations following a ban by China.

READ MORE HERE

Just 4% of S'pore's plastic waste recycled last year



Used plastics that have been made into bales for onward recycling at the SembWaste Materials Recovery Facility on Jan 22, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Singaporeans may be increasingly aware of the risk plastic poses to the environment, but the rate of recycling here remains strikingly low.

A whopping 949,300 tonnes of plastic waste was thrown out here last year, yet only 40,700 tonnes - or 4 per cent - was recycled, notes the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Part of the reason is that much of this plastic has high levels of contamination, making it unsuitable for recycling.

READ MORE HERE