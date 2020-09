​ ​



BRAZIL: A relative breaking down at the burial of Ms Maria Joana Nascimento, 65, who died from Covid-19, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, last month. Brazil has had nearly 140,000 deaths. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE





PERU: Ms Liset Diaz, 35, holding a painting of her grandmother Edita Leiva, 76, who died from Covid-19 in Chorrillos, south of Lima, last month. Peru has recorded more than 30,000 deaths. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE