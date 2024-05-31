South Africa's Ramaphosa badly weakened by ANC election slump

JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be badly weakened after presiding over the African National Congress (ANC) party's worst election result since the end of apartheid.

Results from around 71 per cent of polling stations in the May 29 election showed the ANC's vote share at less than 42 per cent, a sharp drop from the 57.5 per cent it secured at the last election in 2019 and well short of a majority for the first time in 30 years.

The electoral blow means the former liberation movement of Nelson Mandela will have to negotiate a coalition deal, or other form of agreement, with one or more smaller parties to govern the country. It may have to make policy concessions or cede prominent Cabinet positions.

Former union leader-turned-businessman Mr Ramaphosa will probably face calls to quit from opposition parties and critics in his deeply divided party, but a top ANC official has backed him to stay on and analysts say there is no obvious successor.

"There isn't a clear unifying candidate who could take over from Ramaphosa," said Professor Anthony Butler, a politics expert at the University of Cape Town who wrote a biography of Mr Ramaphosa.

A March opinion poll showed Mr Ramaphosa had the highest approval rating among major politicians in this election, and factional battles in the ANC could complicate any attempt to mobilise against him.

Mr Ramaphosa has not yet commented on the ANC's election performance. His spokesman said he would deliver remarks on June 2, when full provisional results are due to be announced.

Tough test

Mr Ramaphosa's future as president has hung in the balance before, when a panel report found in 2022 that he may have committed misconduct over a stash of cash stuffed into furniture at his game farm.

He denied wrongdoing over that scandal, dubbed "Farmgate", and won a new five-year term as ANC leader later that year.

The May 29 vote had been billed as the toughest test yet for the ANC because of voter anger over issues like high unemployment, crime and crippling power cuts.

Mr Ramaphosa was elected ANC leader in late 2017 on a pledge to clean up the party's image and revitalise the economy after nine years of scandal, sleaze and economic decline under his predecessor, Mr Jacob Zuma.

But an initial wave of euphoria when he became head of state in 2018 quickly faded.

More than six years on, the economy remains stagnant and scandals still swirl around top ANC officials.