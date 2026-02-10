South Africa’s Ramaphosa backs efforts to end Ukraine war in call with Putin

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa co-hosts a summit on the Global Fund on November 21, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his country's support for efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Ramaphosa's office said.

"The two leaders also discussed cooperation in key international fora such as BRICS and the G20," South Africa's presidency said in a statement.

"President Ramaphosa and President Putin pledged their support to the process of returning South Africans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine," it added.

South Africa's government said in November that 17 of its citizens had joined mercenary forces fighting in Ukraine and that the men had sent distress calls for help to return home. REUTERS