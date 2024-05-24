South Africa's Inkatha Freeedom Party favours alternative alliances over ANC

FILE PHOTO: President of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Velenkosini Hlabisa delivers his speech to supporters at the Election Manifesto launch in Durban, South Africa, March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) march across a pitch at the Election Manifesto launch in Durban, South Africa, March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo
Updated
May 24, 2024, 09:36 PM
Published
May 24, 2024, 09:36 PM

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will try to form a governing coalition that excludes the African National Congress should the ruling party lose its parliamentary majority in national elections next week, the IFP leader said.

Polls suggest the ANC could win between 40-50% of the vote on May 29, which would compel it to seek partnerships with one or more opposition parties to continue governing after 30 years in power.

Political analysts have identified the IFP, a conservative party with an ethnic Zulu base that came fourth in the last election in 2019, as a potential coalition partner for the ANC.

However, IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the ANC had failed the South African people and he would seek to form other alliances before making a deal with it.

"The ANC has destroyed our country. If you want to rebuild South Africa, it could be a hard thing to bring along a person who destroyed the country and whom people voted out," Hlabisa told Reuters.

"We will explore other opportunities (first)," he said.

The IFP, which currently has 14 seats in the National Assembly, is part of an alliance of opposition parties called the Multi-Party Charter that hopes to oust the ANC. No opinion poll has shown that it could get close to a majority.

If it does not, Hlabisa said it would look to recruit other small parties and independent candidates to help it surpass the 50% mark.

"You don't form a coalition for the sake of it. You form a coalition because you share common views, values, and direction," he said. "If opposed, it can't work."

The ANC has also said a coalition government won't work, pointing to failed power-sharing attempts at the local level. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top