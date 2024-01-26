South Africa’s genocide case is a diplomatic win, whatever the verdict

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s genocide case against Israel may have ruffled feathers in the capitals of vital Western trading partners, but it has boosted the country’s standing as a champion of the downtrodden Global South.

That gamble is likely to pay off, thanks to renewed rivalry for Africa’s minerals and United Nations votes between the West, China and Russia, turbocharged by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Regardless of what the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rules on Jan 26, the case is clearly embarrassing for Israel and its allies in Washington, Brussels and London.

And grumble they might, but they can scarcely afford to alienate Africa’s industrial and diplomatic heavyweight – especially with the United States’ main superpower rival, China, wooing the continent with money, railways and tech transfers.

“If you’re going to start punishing South Africa for going to the International Court of Justice, then you’re going to have to start punishing a lot of other African countries (for supporting the Palestinians),” Mr Steven Friedman, director of South Africa’s Centre for the Study of Democracy, said.

“If you do that, then you might as well send (Chinese President) Xi Jinping a letter saying ‘you’ve won’.”

Underscoring the point, on a visit to Angola on Jan 25, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said of South Africa’s ICJ case, “whether or not we have a disagreement, one particular matter doesn’t take away from the important work that we’re doing together in so many other areas”.

South African officials often compare their erstwhile struggle against white minority rule to the Palestinian cause – a comparison Israel strongly disputes.

‘Point of pride’

South Africa projects itself as critic of a world order it sees as serving the interests of mainly the United States and its rich-country allies, which promote international norms they enforce on foes but often not on friends or even on themselves.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa who denounced the rich world for hogging all the vaccines, notes Mr Chris Ogunmodede, analyst and editor of World Politics Review.

South Africa was instrumental in marketing Brics – the forum led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and itself – as an alternative to Western hegemony, with 40 nations queuing to join in 2023.