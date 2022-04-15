South Africa's floods a 'teachable moment' for climate adaptation

DURBAN (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - As downpours swamped South Africa's third-largest city this week, residents lucky enough to still have internet access and power shared harrowing videos of highways turned into rivers, collapsed buildings and flood-capsized cars.

The deluge has killed more than 300 people in KwaZulu-Natal province and, with more heavy rain expected on the weekend, residents and experts questioned whether the city had prepared sufficiently for worsening weather extremes.

"We don't have the government's attention," complained Siya Gumede, 26, outside his home in Shakaskraal township north of Durban - a home now with only walls after a neighbouring church collapsed onto its roof on Sunday (April 10).

"You saw the potholes, there are no streets lights, our taps are empty, there are no stormwater drains," said Gumede, who had to have his head stitched up after he was injured during the collapse.

In 2020, Durban - KwaZulu-Natal's largest city - released its Climate Action Plan outlining strategies to green its energy, cut flood risk, improve waste management and conserve water, with a goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

While climate activists acknowledged the plan was progressive, they said there was limited evidence it was being implemented.

But measures ranging from better drainage to more careful urban planning will be crucial to limiting losses during weather extremes such as this week's floods, climate experts said.

A study from the World Weather Attribution released this week said climate change had increased rainfall associated with tropical cyclones that hit southern Africa.

"This is a teachable moment," said Christopher Trisos, a lead author of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on climate change adaptation and risks released in late February.

"The IPCC report found that 90 per cent of African cities do not yet have substantial climate adaptation plans, which is extremely concerning," Trisos, director of the Climate Risk Laboratory in Cape Town, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"But there are still opportunities to adapt."

Better urban planning

Flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal province was declared in a state of disaster by the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) ministry this week, a move that helps unlock emergency funding for hard-hit communities.

In Shakaskraal, petrol tankers lay concealed in thick debris alongside the road after being washed aside by the rain.