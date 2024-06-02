South Africa’s ANC facing coalition as election ends decades of dominance

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans angry at joblessness, inequality and power shortages slashed support for the African National Congress (ANC) to 40 per cent in this week’s election, ending three decades of dominance by the party that freed the country from apartheid.

A dramatically weakened mandate for the legacy party of Mr Nelson Mandela, down from the 57.5 per cent it garnered in the 2019 parliamentary election, means the ANC must share power with a rival in order to keep it – an unprecedented prospect.

“We can talk to everybody and anybody,” Mr Gwede Mantashe, the ANC chair and current mines and energy minister, told reporters in comments carried by the South African Broadcasting Corporation, dodging a question about who the party was discussing a possible coalition deal with.

Counting from the May 29 poll was almost complete on June 1, with results from 99.87 per cent of polling stations giving the ANC 40.19 per cent of votes.

The ANC had won every national election by a landslide since the historic 1994 vote that ended white minority rule, but over the last decade, its support has dwindled as the economy stagnated, unemployment rose and roads and power stations crumbled.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), had 21.80 per cent support while uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former President Jacob Zuma, managed to grab 14.58 per cent. The far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, got 9.5 per cent.

Despite doing better than almost anyone expected, MK said it was considering challenging the results in court.

“We want a total revote,” MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said at the results centre, minutes before an electoral commission news conference was due to start.

Mr Ndhlela said MK had evidence that the election commission’s system was rigged, without producing any.

Analysts have long feared Zuma’s party may stir up trouble if his supporters - who rioted and looted for days when he was arrested for contempt of court in 2021 - reject the results.

MK’s strong performance, especially in Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, is one of the main reasons the ANC failed to secure a majority.

Commenting on some parties’ claims of vote-counting inconsistencies, electoral commission chair Mosotho Moepya earlier said “every concern raised in these objections will be considered and we will do so carefully”.

Asked after MK’s claims whether the commission felt under siege, Mr Moepya said: “We are determined to discharge our obligation as required by the constitution”.

He added election officials would be ready to announce the final results on June 2 as planned.