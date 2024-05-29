South Africans start voting in election that could see ANC lose majority

People queue to cast their votes in the South African elections at Mahlanhle Primary School in Ga Mahlanhle, Limpopo Province, South Africa, May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
People queue to vote in the South African elections, in Langa, Cape Town, South Africa May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
An election worker marks a voter's finger during the South African elections, in Langa, Cape Town, South Africa May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
A person votes during South African elections in Orania, Northern Cape province, South Africa May 29, 2024 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People vote during the South African elections, in Langa, Cape Town, South Africa May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
A woman waits to vote, on the day of the South African elections, outside the Mahlanhle Primary School in Ga Mahlanhle, Limpopo Province, South Africa, May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
Updated
May 29, 2024, 01:53 PM
Published
May 29, 2024, 01:08 PM

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans started voting on Wednesday in an election that could mark a big political shift if the governing African National Congress party loses its majority as opinion polls suggest.

Voters are electing nine provincial legislatures and a new national parliament, which will then choose the country's next president.

If the ANC gets less than 50% of the national vote it will have to seek one or more coalition partners to govern the country, the first such alliance in the 30 years since it swept to power with Nelson Mandela as its leader at the end of apartheid.

Voting stations opened at 0500 GMT and will close at 1900 GMT, with more than 27 million people registered to vote out of a population of roughly 62 million.

South Africa's electoral commission is expected to start releasing partial results within hours of voting stations closing. The commission has seven days to announce final results. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top