South African population grew to 62 million last year: census

The members of the &#039;Happy girls&#039; netball team take part in a practice session at Katlehong township, south-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

PRETORIA - South Africa's population grew to 62.0 million people last year from 51.8 million in 2011, census data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

The census found roughly eight in 10 people were Black African in 2022, while less than one in 10 people were white.

Statistics South Africa said there were more than 2.4 million migrants in South Africa last year, with the highest percentage coming from neighbouring Zimbabwe at 45.5%, followed by Mozambique and Lesotho.

This was only the fourth census since the first democratic elections after the end of apartheid in 1994, and the first in over a decade due to disruptions in data collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top