South African politician Malema back in court as prosecutors seek 15-year prison sentence

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KUGOMPO CITY, South Africa, April 15 - South African opposition politician Julius Malema was back in court on Wednesday, as prosecutors pushed for him to be given the maximum 15-year prison sentence for firing a rifle in the air at a rally.

Malema, one of South Africa's most prominent politicians, was convicted last year of charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a weapon in a public place over the 2018 incident.

The 45-year-old leader of the fourth-biggest party in parliament, the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters, had pleaded not guilty, arguing the gun was a toy.

A prison term of more than 12 months, if confirmed after all appeals, would bar Malema from serving as a lawmaker.

That would be a major setback to EFF, which has strong support among young South Africans frustrated by the racial inequality that has persisted since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

MALEMA'S LAWYERS TRY TO KEEP HIM OUT OF JAIL

The state prosecutor told a magistrate's court in KuGompo City, formerly East London, that it would set a bad precedent if Malema were to get off without jail time.

"The accused is a political leader with a huge following ... young people emulate this kind of behaviour," prosecutor Joel Cesar said. "He's a member of parliament, a lawmaker, but he breaks the law."

Malema's lawyers argued he did not intend to cause any harm by firing the gun in a celebratory gesture, and called for a more lenient sentence such as a fine.

The court adjourned to Thursday.

Addressing hundreds of his supporters from a podium set up outside the court building, Malema said he would appeal whatever sentence he was given. REUTERS