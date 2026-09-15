South African police probe killings of seven women, Ramaphosa vows action

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JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 - South African police said on Tuesday they were investigating the deaths of seven women whose bodies were found near Johannesburg over the past two months, with some stripped of their clothes and showing signs of sexual violence.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed "no stone will be left unturned" in the investigation into their deaths, which have caused widespread alarm.

The victims are mostly aged in their 20s or 30s, and one was identified as a woman who disappeared after leaving home for an afternoon run.

Violence against women is one of the country's most entrenched social problems, despite years of government pledges to tackle it.

Police are investigating whether the killings in and around Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, were carried out by a single perpetrator, multiple suspects or copycat criminals.

Some bodies were found naked, others partially clothed. One body was decomposing when discovered.

The killings have sparked widespread condemnation from civil society and sporting bodies. Police have not yet established a motive for the killings.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, averaging about 60 a day, according to official crime statistics. Violent crime is a persistent source of public anger and anxiety as the country prepares to hold municipal elections in November. REUTERS