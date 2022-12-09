South Africa urged to lift 'secrecy' over docked Russian freighter

South African media identified the vessel as the Lady R (above), which flies a Russian flag. PHOTO: VESSELFINDER.COM
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s leading opposition party on Thursday challenged the government to explain why a Russian cargo ship that it said was under western sanctions had docked at a Cape Town naval base.

The vessel arrived at Simon’s Town – South Africa’s largest naval base – on Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) party said, adding it seemed to have turned off its automatic identification system, which provides the ship’s position and other information.

At night, cranes had been offloading cargo from it and onto trucks protected by armed personnel, it added.

“This behaviour has local residents worried because the vessel is under sanctions by the US and European Union after Russia invaded Ukraine,” shadow defence minister Kobus Marais said in a statement.

One of the continent’s power houses, South Africa has resisted taking sides following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a war which has triggered sweeping Western sanctions.

Mr Marais urged the defence minister to explain why the ship docked at a military rather than a commercial port and “why there is so much secrecy surrounding it”.

The defence ministry and the navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ship, identified by local media as the Lady R, flies a Russian flag and is en route from Cameroon to Tanzania, according to vessel tracking websites.

Earlier this year, the South African government was criticised for not refusing entry to a luxury megayacht linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch close to President Vladimir Putin.

The US$500 million (S$670 million) vessel eventually did not dock in the country as expected. AFP

More On This Topic
Russia’s Putin vows more strikes on Ukraine energy infrastructure
Pope breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top