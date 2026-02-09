South Africa to permit rhino, elephant hunts after 6-year halt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Africa plans to allow the export of trophies from 150 elephants, 12 black rhinos and 11 leopards.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will award trophy export quotas to pave the way for the hunting of black rhino, elephant and leopard for the first time in about six years.

The decision by the environment minister eases a dispute that halted hunts worth as much as US$350,000 (S$444,000) each and roiled the country’s second-biggest political party.

The quotas are seen by professional hunting and wildlife breeding associations as key to preserving the attractiveness of a 44 billion rand (S$3 billion) industry. Without the ability to export trophies such as elephant tusks from the animals they kill, many foreign hunters have stayed away from the country.

Wildlife Ranching South Africa (WRSA) sued Mr Dion George, who was removed as environment minister in November at the request of the Democratic Alliance (DA), the party he belonged to, for refusing to award them.

Mr George was replaced by the DA’s Willie Aucamp after a number of complaints were lodged against him, including a failure to engage with the hunting industry over the quotas.

Mr Aucamp said in a government statement on F eb 6 that he plans to allow the export of trophies from 150 elephants, 12 black rhinos and 11 leopards in 2026 , with the same quotas to be applied in 2027. The decision has been opened for public comment for 30 days, as required by law.

Hunting a black rhino in South Africa can cost as much as US$350,000, while a permit to shoot an elephant ranges from US$75,000 to US$100,000, and a leopard hunt is priced at about US$40,000.

The industry has lost as much as 2.25 billion rand as a result of the impasse, with the country ceding market share to regional competitors, WRSA chief executive officer Richard York has previously said. Mr York did not answer calls and text messages to his mobile phone on Feb 6.

Animal activists and some conservationists have opposed the hunts as the three species are endangered in some parts of Africa. BLOOMBERG