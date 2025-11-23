Straitstimes.com header logo

South Africa sees US trade negotiations continuing despite G20 differences

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A person uses their phone to capture the leaders family photo on a big screen, on the opening day of the G20 leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 22, 2025. REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo

A person uses their phone to capture the leaders family photo on a big screen, on the opening day of the G20 leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 22, 2025. REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo

Follow topic:

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's trade minister Parks Tau said on Sunday that he expected negotiations with the U.S. over a trade deal would continue, despite differences between the two countries over this weekend's Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg.

Host nation South Africa pushed through a G20 Leaders' Declaration at the summit despite objections from the U.S., which boycotted the event.

"We've compartmentalised these issues and said the G20 is a separate process, ... we anticipate that the trade discussions will continue," Tau told reporters at the summit.

South Africa's efforts to secure a trade agreement with the U.S. have been complicated by issues including Trump's unfounded accusations of persecution of South Africa's white minority.

Trump imposed a 30% tariff on imports from South Africa in August, which could cause tens of thousands of job losses at a time Africa's biggest economy is barely growing. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.