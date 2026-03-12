Straitstimes.com header logo

South Africa says it has asked US ambassador to explain ‘undiplomatic remarks’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III (left) presenting his credentials on Feb 23 to a representative from South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

US Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III (left) presenting his credentials on Feb 23 to a representative from South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

PHOTO: X/@USAMBRSA

Google Preferred Source badge
  • South Africa summoned US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III over "undiplomatic remarks" regarding the "Kill the Boer" chant.
  • Bozell publicly criticised the chant as hate speech, despite a South African court ruling that it was not.
  • Minister Lamola emphasised that diplomacy must align with established etiquette, following Bozell's comments.

AI generated

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has summoned the US ambassador to the country Leo Brent Bozell III to explain recent “undiplomatic remarks”, Foreign Affairs Minister Ronald Lamola said on March 11.

On March 10, Mr Bozell caused a public backlash by criticising “Kill the Boer”, a South African liberation chant that a court had previously ruled was not hate speech.

At a conference on March 10, Mr Bozell said: “I’m sorry, I don’t care what your courts say. It’s hate speech.”

Later, in a post on social media platform X, he said that the US government respected the independence and findings of South Africa’s judiciary.

Mr Lamola said in a briefing on March 11: “While South Africa welcomes active public diplomacy and the strengthening of bilateral ties, we emphasise that such engagements must remain consistent with established diplomatic etiquette and international protocols.”

Mr Bozell arrived in Pretoria as US President Donald Trump’s envoy in February.

He has said he intended to communicate Washington’s displeasure with what he called South Africa’s “geostrategic drift... toward our competitors”, including Iran. REUTERS

More on this topic
US aims to bring in 4,500 white South Africans a month as refugees, document says
Trump says white South Africans are persecuted; some say they are returning to a better life
See more on

South Africa

United States

Africa

Diplomacy

Diplomats

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.