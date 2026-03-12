South Africa says it has asked US ambassador to explain ‘undiplomatic remarks’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III (left) presenting his credentials on Feb 23 to a representative from South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has summoned the US ambassador to the country Leo Brent Bozell III to explain recent “undiplomatic remarks”, Foreign Affairs Minister Ronald Lamola said on March 11.

On March 10, Mr Bozell caused a public backlash by criticising “Kill the Boer”, a South African liberation chant that a court had previously ruled was not hate speech.

At a conference on March 10, Mr Bozell said: “I’m sorry, I don’t care what your courts say. It’s hate speech.”

Later, in a post on social media platform X, he said that the US government respected the independence and findings of South Africa’s judiciary.

Mr Lamola said in a briefing on March 11: “While South Africa welcomes active public diplomacy and the strengthening of bilateral ties, we emphasise that such engagements must remain consistent with established diplomatic etiquette and international protocols.”

Mr Bozell arrived in Pretoria as US President Donald Trump’s envoy in February.

He has said he intended to communicate Washington’s displeasure with what he called South Africa’s “geostrategic drift... toward our competitors”, including Iran. REUTERS