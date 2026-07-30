South Africa says African Union backs broad migration debate

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FILE PHOTO: Ghanaian citizens arrive at the Accra International Airport as Ghana repatriates hundreds of its citizens from South Africa following instances of violence against migrants from other sub-Saharan African countries, amid a wave ‌of anti-immigration protests, in Accra, Ghana May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 - The African Union has backed a broader discussion on migration, a South African government official said on Thursday, after Ghana made a proposal to place xenophobic violence in South Africa on the agenda of an upcoming AU meeting.

• Ghana has been a prominent critic of anti-immigrant protests and xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

• Clayson Monyela, a South African foreign affairs official, said on X that Pretoria had defeated an attempt to "single out & isolate" the country.

• "The AU will discuss the migration issue broadly & look at the 'Pull & Push' factors," Monyela wrote, referring to conditions that drive people to leave their countries and those that draw them elsewhere.

• Over the past few months anti-migrant protests have taken place in South Africa.

• Ghana repatriated hundreds of its citizens ahead of a June 30 deadline set by a South African anti-migrant movement for undocumented foreigners to leave.

• Local media reported that the AU had rejected a proposal from Ghana that would have meant xenophobic violence in South Africa was discussed as a stand-alone agenda item at the body's mid-year coordination meeting in October.

• Neither South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation nor a spokesperson for the Ghanaian government had any immediate comment. REUTERS