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South Africa police launch manhunt after 17 killed in tavern shooting

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  • South African police launched a manhunt after 17 people were killed and 15 wounded in a tavern shooting in Wedela township near Johannesburg.
  • The suspects, armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols, targeted customers drinking outside before moving inside to continue shooting.
  • No arrests have been made yet, and the motive for the attack remains unknown, according to the South African Police Service.

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The South African police said on Sept 27 they had launched a manhunt after 17 people were killed and 15 wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, south-west of Johannesburg.

Emergency medical services declared the 13 males and 4 females dead at the scene, and the motive for the shooting was not known, the South African Police Service said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

“Suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols,” it said of the shooting, which occurred around 9.30pm local time on Sept 26 in Gauteng province.

Fifteen other victims with gunshot wounds were taken to medical facilities, the police said.

No arrests have been made, the statement said. Suspects allegedly targeted the tavern, opening fire on customers drinking outside and then moving inside to continue shooting, the police said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.