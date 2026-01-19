South Africa mourns 13 schoolchildren killed in minibus crash

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 - South Africa mourned the deaths on Monday of 13 schoolchildren who perished when their minibus collided with a truck, local officials said in a statement, in an incident that put the spotlight on the country's dismal road safety record.

Three other children were in hospital being treated for injuries following the incident near the industrial Vanderbijlpark city south of Johannesburg, officials said in an earlier statement.

A dangerous overtaking manoeuvre could have caused the incident, a police official told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, adding that a culpable homicide case would be opened.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed condolences to the families, teachers and friends of the victims, saying in a statement "we must do all we can" to protect learners.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said last week that the number of deaths on South Africa's roads was "a reason for national shame" despite a drop in deaths last year.

There were 11,418 road deaths in 2025, about 6% lower than a year earlier but still equivalent to an average of 31 deaths a day. The fatalities were largely due to speeding and drink driving, Creecy said at the time. REUTERS