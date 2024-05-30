South Africa counts votes with African National Congress’ majority on the line

JOHANNESBURG - Ballot counting was under way on May 30 after South Africans queued long into the night to vote in a watershed election that could spell the end of the African National Congress’ (ANC) 30-year-old unchallenged majority.

Counting began in each voting station shortly after polls closed, in some cities long after the planned 9pm May 29 shutdown, with long queues of voters snaking into the night.

The final result is not expected to be known before the weekend, but observers will scour turnout figures and partial results to predict whether the ruling ANC has finally lost its overall parliamentary majority.

If South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s party drops below 50 per cent for the first time since it came to power in 1994 – in South Africa’s first democratic, post-apartheid election – it will force him to seek coalition partners if he is to be re-elected by Parliament to form a new government.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said a last-minute rush in urban voting and high turnout were to blame for May 29’s late finish, but many voters complained at polling stations that the three-ballot system was too complex.

“We are experiencing a late surge and are processing a large number of voters,” IEC chief Sy Mamabolo told reporters, predicting that the final turnout figure would be “well beyond” the 66 per cent recorded in the last election in 2019.

Corruption scandals

The ANC has dominated South African politics since the late liberation leader Nelson Mandela won the country’s first democratic election and began an unbroken run of five presidents from the party.

The party remains respected for its leading role in overthrowing white minority rule, and its progressive social welfare and black economic empowerment policies are credited by supporters with helping millions of black families out of poverty.

But over three decades of almost unchallenged rule, the party leadership has been implicated in a series of large-scale corruption scandals, while the continent’s most industrialised economy has languished and crime and unemployment figures have hit record highs.

In Durban, accountant and first-time voter Sibahle Vilakazi, 25, found herself trapped in a huge queue winding away from her polling station but insisted she would not be daunted.

“We’re honestly in need of change in this country, and I think that is why the queues are so long,” she said. “I’m not giving up, we need to see the change.”

In Soweto, Ms Kqomotso Mtumba, a 44-year-old bank official, said she voted ANC in the past but had now chosen an “upcoming party” whose manifesto had impressed her.