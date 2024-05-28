South Africa condemns Israeli attack on Rafah camp

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa on Tuesday condemned an Israeli attack on a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, adding that current conditions in Gaza justified its genocide case against Israel at the World Court.

"The South African government joins the international community in condemning the deplorable and brutal attacks on innocent civilians after Israeli forces bombed a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in a designated safe zone in Rafah," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement.

"The heinous attacks came two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah."

Judges at the International Court of Justice last week backed a South African request to order Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, a week after Pretoria called for the measure in a case accusing Israel of genocide - an allegation Israel has denied.

South Africa's DIRCO added on Tuesday: "We must pose the question of how long the international community will continue to watch as an entire population is annihilated before the world can unite to urgently act against these brutal and incessant attacks." REUTERS