SOS! Scientists sound climate alarm with exclamation mark

OSLO (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - Most scientific studies - even those with remarkable findings - have long had their wider appeal dimmed by unremarkable titles.

But as researchers - who mostly err on the side of cautious understatement - grow more alarmed by worsening climate change impacts including heatwaves, droughts and melting ice, an unfamiliar piece of punctuation is creeping into their work: the exclamation mark.

"SOS! Summer of smoke" reads the title of one study referenced in a flagship series of reports by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released this year. Another trumpets, "Too hot to help!".

Climate protesters have long deployed the punctuation on banners urging "Climate Action Now!" or warning "There is no planet B!".

Activists hope that exclamation marks, by stirring visceral feelings to match scientific findings about the deteriorating state of the planet, can spur greater efforts to cut the greenhouse gas emissions heating it up.

"It's about emotions - this affects all our lives," said Nuala Gathercole Lam, a spokeswoman for the Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist group in Britain. But, she warned, "exclamation marks can seem like over-labouring" an already-clear message.

XR's global website starts with the sober sentence: "This is an emergency", followed by a lower section urging "Act Now!".

Some researchers say the appearance of the exclamation point in scientific work reflects growing concern about rising temperatures among the wider public.

Adeniyi Asiyanbi, an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia, wrote a report cited by the IPCC entitled: "'I don't get this climate stuff!' Making sense of climate change among the corporate middle class in Lagos".

He drew the emphatic punctuation from a Nigerian businessman he spoke to, who expressed frustration that climate solutions are hard to understand.

"I won't be surprised if more exclamation is being used ... deliberately to create a sense of urgency and a sense of fear too," said Asiyanbi.

"I personally have my reservations about (doing it) - but that's what I see around increasingly now," he added in emailed comments.