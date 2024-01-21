Someone filled the Chicago rat hole, residents took action

CHICAGO - Where have you gone, Chicago rat hole? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

Life, as German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer once said, is a pendulum that swings between pain and boredom. But Mr Schopenhauer could not account for the elation with which residents of Chicago embraced an unlikely attraction in January: a hole in a side walk shaped like a rat.

And then Jan 19 morning, the pendulum swung back to pain: The hole was no more. The rat hole was dead. Long live the rat hole. NBC Chicago reported that the hole, which for weeks had attracted amused gawkers to a quiet residential area of the Roscoe Village neighbourhood, had been filled in with “what appeared to be plaster or concrete.”

“Someone did this,” Mr Jonathan Howell told NBC Chicago. “Some vandal did this.”

By Jan 19 afternoon, however, the pendulum had taken another swing as residents banded together to fix the hole – in this case by restoring it. Among them was Mr Howell, who used his Illinois licence plate as a scraper to dig out the rodent-shaped crater, the NBC station reported.

“As a Chicagoan, I feel the preservation of history is important,” he said.

Block Club Chicago, a non-profit news organisation that covers Chicago’s neighbourhoods, reported that by the early afternoon, the hole had been, uh, made whole, because local residents went to work to dig out the substance.

Ms Ann M Williams, a state representative, had said in a video on social media earlier Jan 19 that she was “shocked and saddened” to learn that the hole had been filled and that she was “closely monitoring this developing situation.”

Hours later, she was back to share some good news. “The Chicago Rat Hole has been restored to its former glory after local residents braved the cold and icy conditions to scrape out the plasterlike substance from the Rat Hole,” she wrote. “This is what community is all about.”

The rat hole became a sensation this month after Mr Winslow Dumaine, an artist and comedian, posted a photo of it on social media. (Some Roscoe Village residents believe that a squirrel, not a rat, caused the hole.)

Within days, the hole became a source of joy for the city, as residents made pilgrimages to the street oddity. Many offered coins or built mini shrines around it. Candles and cinnamon rolls were placed next to it. Memes appeared on social media, and the hole even got its own Wikipedia page.

It was Chicago’s Stonehenge: No one knows exactly how it came to be, but it was something that people loved to gather around and stare at for a while.

Then, for a few bleak hours on Jan 19, the hole ceased to be, and the city mourned. A source of glee had been snatched from the streets in a sign of civilization’s relentless need to pour cold concrete on our hopes and dreams.

Or was it really that bad?