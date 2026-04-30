287 nominated for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize; Trump likely among them

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Of the nominations in 2026, 208 are individuals are 79 are organisations.

OSLO – Some 287 candidates will be considered for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on April 30 , with US President Donald Trump likely to be among the nominees.

Of the nominations in 2026 , 208 are individuals and 79 are organisations, said Dr Kristian Berg Harpviken, adding that there were many new nominees compared with 2025 .

“Since I am new in the job, one of the things that has to some extent surprised me is how much renewal there is from year to year on the list,” Dr Harpviken said in an interview. He has held the position since January 2025.

Despite the number of conflicts rising worldwide and international cooperation under pressure, the award remains relevant, he added.

“The Peace Prize is even more important in a period like the one we’re living in,” he said. “There is as much good work, if not more, than ever.”

Trump likely nominated, but not confirmed

The leaders of Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan have said they nominated Mr Trump for the prize in 2026 . Their nominations, if made, would have been done in spring and summer 2025, and they are therefore valid, given the deadline was Jan 31.

There is no way of verifying they have done as they have said as nominations remain secret for 50 years and Dr Harpviken declined to say on April 30 whether Mr Trump had been nominated.

A nomination is not an endorsement by the award body.

In addition to committee members, thousands of people worldwide can propose names: members of governments and Parliaments; current heads of state; university professors of history, social sciences, law and philosophy; and former Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among others.

Many names appear on betting sites giving odds on the possible laureates in 2026 , from Russia’s Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to Pope Leo and Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms, a volunteer aid group, among others.

Concern for health of jailed Iranian laureate

Dr Harpviken said the committee was deeply concerned about the health of the 2023 Peace Prize laureate, Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, which is worsening after she suffered a heart attack in prison.

Her supporters said on April 29 that her life was in imminent danger.

“Her sister was able to visit her in prison yesterday and the reports coming out after that are actually quite alarming as to her health condition,” said Dr Harpviken.

“We see there is a lot of international pressure now. So we hope that the Iranian authorities do pay attention to that and release her so that she can have proper medical treatment.”

Who else could be nominated?

Among possible nominees for the prize in 2026 are Ms Lisa Murkowski, the US Senator for Alaska, and Ms Aaja Chemnitz, a member of the Danish Parliament elected from Greenland, according to the Norwegian lawmaker who nominated them both.

“Together, they have worked relentlessly to build trust and to secure a peaceful development of the Arctic region over many years,” said the lawmaker, Mr Lars Haltbrekken.

Greenland has been in particular focus in 2026 due to Mr Trump’s relentless push to acquire the island from NATO ally Denmark.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct 9, while the ceremony will take place on D 10.

The laureate in 2025 was Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado. REUTERS