Somalia says it killed 29 al-Shabaab militants with international support

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NAIROBI, Jan 1 - Somalia's armed forces have eliminated 29 al-Shabaab militants in the town of Jabad Godane in southeastern Somalia, in coordination with international partners, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2007 in a bid to topple the internationally-backed central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of sharia law.

The ministry said in a statement on X that it also destroyed vehicles and weapons "that were intended for use in terrorist attacks against civilians," through airstrike operations in the Middle Shabelle region conducted overnight.

"The Ministry of Defence extends its appreciation to international partners for their continued support in security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and operational enablement in the fight against terrorism," it said but did not specify which partners it was referring to. REUTERS