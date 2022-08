Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that starvation deaths are ticking upward in Somalia amid a worsening drought, although the United Nations has not officially declared a famine there yet.

"It's important to remember that in 2011, at least half of the deaths happened before the famine was officially declared," said Ms Ariane Luff, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) head of strategy and resource mobilisation, referring to a famine that killed 250,000 people.