Soldiers on Benin's national television claim to have seized power

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DAKAR, Dec 7 - A group of soldiers on Benin's national television claimed to have seized power in the West African nation on Sunday, the latest threat to democratic norms in the unstable region.

"The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail," said a statement read by one of the soldiers who was flanked by half a dozen others, several wearing helmets.

"The constitution is suspended. All institutions are dissolved (and) political party activities suspended until further notice."

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement came as Benin was preparing for a presidential election in April that would mark the end of the tenure of incumbent Patrice Talon, in power since 2016.

Benin’s ruling coalition had nominated Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni to be its candidate, positioning a man seen as a key architect of its economic policies to pursue the administration’s current reform agenda if elected.

Talon's decision to step down after two terms was a rare move in the West and Central Africa region where democratic norms are increasingly under pressure.

A coup last month in Guinea-Bissau was the ninth in the region since 2020. REUTERS