Solar power helped 7 Asian countries avoid over $47 billion in fossil fuel costs: Report

SHARM-EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT - Solar power generation has helped seven countries in Asia avoid potential fossil fuel costs of around US$34 billion (S$47.6 billion) in the first half of the year, a new report has found.

Published on Thursday by environmental think-tank Ember, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, the report has shown that solar power is helping several Asian countries meet their electricity demand amid soaring fossil fuel prices.

The seven countries are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand. The fossil fuel savings are equivalent to 9 per cent of total fossil fuel costs in these countries between January and June.

China is the top economy with the greatest solar capacity in the world, with Japan, India, South Korea and Vietnam also being among the global top ten states in terms of solar power generation.

In 2020, China had only 1 gigawatt of solar power, but ramped up capacity to 307 gigawatts by the end of 2021. This year, it is expected to add between 75 and 90 gigawatts of new solar energy to its electricity grid.

Expanding its solar capacity has allowed China to meet five per cent of its total electricity demand within the first half of the year, with US$21 billion (S$29.4 billion) avoided in additional coal and gas imports.

Vietnam, on the other hand, had close to zero terawatt hours of solar generation in 2018, but the country has now reached the point where solar power accounted for 11 per cent of electricity demand - equivalent to 14 terawatts - from January to June.

This has allowed the country to avoid US$1.7 billion (S$2.4 billion) in additional fossil fuel costs.

Although Vietnam rapidly expanded its solar capacity, the energy grid was not ready for a sudden increase in solar power, causing the solar output to fall by 30 to 40 per cent in some areas, the report noted.

Though this has since improved, investment into new solar capacity has dropped dramatically, largely due to grid instability and continued delays to the country’s eighth power development plan (PDP8).

International companies and industries have been driving solar investments in the development of microgrids, for example, to feed their demand for clean energy sources.

Ember’s Asia electricity analyst Achmed Shahram Edianto said that Vietnam needs to reconfigure the whole power system around clean energy into their policy, and expanding solar power should go beyond alleviating power shortages.

“Therefore, its upcoming power development plan should be to rebuild the country’s power systems around clean energy, rather than one that merely incorporates a few more transmission lines, to alleviate the network bottlenecks,” he added.