Solar growth drives global renewables to overtake coal power in 2025, report shows

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Renewables such as wind and solar energy made up close to 34 per cent of total electricity supply globally in 2025.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

– Renewable sources generated more electricity than coal globally in 2025 for the first time, driven by record growth in the use of solar power, a report by British think-tank Ember showed on April 21 .

Most scientists regard curbing coal power generation, which emits around double the amount of carbon dioxide as gas generation, as essential to meeting global climate targets.

“We have firmly entered the era of clean growth,” said Ember’s managing director Aditya Lolla. “Clean energy is now scaling fast enough to absorb rising global electricity demand, keeping fossil generation flat before its inevitable decline.”

Renewables, such as wind and solar, supplied 10,730 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2025 , making up almost 34 per cent of total electricity supply globally, up from 32 per cent in 2024, Ember’s Global Electricity Review said.

China and India, historically the largest contributors to the global rise in fossil power, both recorded a fall in fossil generation in 2025.

Globally, coal-fired power generation fell 0.6 per cent to provide 33 per cent of global electricity.

Total fossil fuel power generation fell by 0.2 per cent.

The fastest growth was in the solar sector, which increased by a record 636TWh, or 30 per cent.

The record solar increase meant clean electricity growth was large enough to meet all additional electricity demand globally in 2025.

Total global electricity demand grew by 2.8 per cent, or 849TWh, in 2025. REUTERS