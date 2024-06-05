Snap poll signals no clear winner in UK election debate

LONDON - Mr Rishi Sunak and opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer clashed over taxes in the first TV debate of the UK election campaign, with the British premier under pressure and trailing far behind in the polls.

Mr Sunak accused Mr Starmer of planning to raise taxes, repeatedly saying a Labour government would cost households an average £2,000 (S$3,440) – a number the opposition party has said is based on “nonsense” calculations. Mr Starmer hit back by saying the tax burden on Britons has soared on Sunak’s watch.

“He’s the British expert on tax rises,” Mr Starmer said in a heated exchange at the ITV debate in Manchester on June 4. “Labour will raise your taxes, it’s in their DNA,” Mr Sunak retorted. “Your work, your car, your pension,” the premier said.

The televised set-piece is the first big chance for Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer to land a significant blow on their opponent in the race for 10 Downing Street. For the prime minister, the opportunity is arguably more important – with the Tories trailing Labour by 20-plus points in most polls, he needs a boost.

Accusing Labour of planning to raise taxes is a classic Conservative attack line, though the charge may carry less weight at this election: a recent survey by polling firm More in Common found that Britons see about the same risk of a Labour government raising taxes as a Conservative one.

The early questions were on the UK’s ailing public services and the cost-of-living crisis. The pair clashed over soaring waiting lists in the National Health Service, and both were asked if they would use private health care if they had a loved-one on a waiting list for surgery. Mr Sunak said he would.

“No,” Mr Starmer replied. “I don’t use private health. I use the NHS. That’s where my wife works, in one of the big hospitals; as I said it runs through my DNA.”

Mr Sunak came into the debate in crisis mode, after the latest YouGov deep-dive into the British electorate showed Labour on course for a landslide victory and the sudden announcement by Mr Nigel Farage – the anti-immigration populist who was a major player in Britain’s decision to leave the European Union – that he was standing for his Reform UK party in the election.

Mr Farage’s entry undermines Mr Sunak’s early campaign strategy, to retain or win back pro-Brexit voters who are leaning toward Reform UK and in doing so, to hold onto the seats in traditional Labour areas that swung to Mr Boris Johnson’s Tories in 2019. Farage stood aside in hundreds of districts that time, aiding the Conservative landslide. This time, he said he wants to punish the Tories for their record in office and what Mr Farage calls their betrayal of Brexit.

The big fear among Conservative MPs even in so-called safe seats is that a resurgent Reform UK would split the right-wing vote, paving the way for Labour to make inroads in Tory heartlands. YouGov modeling put Labour on 422 seats and the Tories on just 140, which would be their worst defeat since 1906.

Bloomberg’s polling composite – a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 UK polling companies – shows Labour’s lead widened to 22.3 points on June 4, from 21.5 points a day earlier.

A policy blitz by Mr Sunak – including the reintroduction of mandatory national service and protecting pensioners from income tax increases – has failed to make a dent in the polls. That’s raised the question of whether Mr Sunak will need to pivot his strategy away from defending the Tories’ core vote or reach for even more ambitious campaign promises to try to generate momentum.

People familiar with the matter said a tougher stance on the European Convention on Human Rights or cutting inheritance tax could be options. Asked whether he would do so in the debate, Mr Sunak ducked the question but said his government’s plans – including the policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda – comply with the UK’s international obligations.

Meanwhile, Mr Starmer’s Labour have tried to present a centrist offering focused on how they’d manage the economy and burnishing their credentials on national security. Mr Starmer was briefly blown off course by a row over whether veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott could stand for the party, an ally of former leader Jeremy Corbyn from whom Mr Starmer has tried to distance his leadership, but that issue has died down after Ms Abbott was allowed to stand.

TV debates arguably represent a greater risk to Mr Starmer, given he is effectively the front-runner in the race for Downing Street. The debate on June 4 was the first of a series of televised clashes between the parties that will happen before polling day: Mr Starmer and Mr Sunak are also due to go head-to-head on June 26, and a seven-way debate involving senior party figures is on June 7.

Televised debates are a recent tradition in British politics. The first was in 2010, when Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown agreed to three with then Conservative leader David Cameron and the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Mr Nick Clegg. Amid tight polling, a wave of “Cleggmania” saw the Liberal Democrats enter government in coalition with the Tories. But the more recent consensus is that they have only a limited impact on the final result. BLOOMBERG