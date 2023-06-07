Smoke from Canada’s wildfires worsens air quality in northern US

NEW YORK - A smoky haze floated over a wide swathe of the northern United States on Tuesday from Canada, where hundreds of wildfires were blazing, triggering air quality alerts from Minnesota to Massachusetts.

In Ontario, a layer of haze blanketed parts of Ottawa and Toronto, where Canadian officials warned residents about the poor air quality as smoke floated over New York state and Vermont.

All of New York City was under an air quality alert on Tuesday because of the smoke; by afternoon, the Manhattan skyline was obscured by hazy skies.

More than 400 active wildfires were burning in Canada on Tuesday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

They were exacerbating an already active wildfire season that is only expected to worsen.

More than 200 of the fires were burning out of control, the agency said.

In eastern Canada, Quebec was most affected by wildfires as of early Tuesday afternoon, with more than 150 active blazes across the area, according to the fire agency.

Residents in some areas were being encouraged to shut their windows and doors, local officials in Quebec said.

Videos and images showed some fires blazing for kilometres, sending dark smoke plumes billowing into the sky.

At a news conference on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was in contact with local officials across Canada about the fires.

“This is a scary time for a lot of people,” Mr Trudeau said.

As of Monday, an estimated 26,000 people across Canada had been evacuated from their homes because of wildfires, Mr Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, said at the news conference.

“The images that we have seen so far this season are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada,” Mr Blair said.

Many Canadians who have had to evacuate in recent days had just a few hours to pack before fleeing their homes, Mr Trudeau said.

“When people lose their homes, they don’t just lose a roof and their possessions,” Mr Trudeau said. “They lose a special place where they saw their children grow up, where they built a life for themselves. This is incredibly difficult and heartbreaking.”